Moot Highlights Engineers' Pivotal Role In National Development And PEC's Contributions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and former Vice Chancellor of NED University Karachi, Professor Dr. Soroush Hashmat Lodhi, has emphasized the pivotal role of engineers in national development, stating that PEC is actively working to align Pakistan’s engineering sector with global standards.
Speaking at an Iftar and dinner reception hosted in honor of PEC’s elected representatives by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Professor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dr. Lodhi highlighted that engineers are integral to infrastructure, energy, technological advancements, and modern agricultural practices.
He noted that professionals in agricultural, mechanical, and civil engineering must be equipped with cutting-edge technical expertise to enhance water management, smart agriculture, and mechanized farming for improved productivity.
Dr. Lodhi further underscored the global impact of engineers in addressing climate change, environmental challenges and ensuring food security, stressing the need for strategic collaboration between academia and professional bodies to meet contemporary challenges.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr.
Altaf Ali Siyal welcomed the PEC delegation and highlighted the importance of synergy between engineering and agriculture.
He noted that such partnerships could optimize resource utilization, strengthen academic programs, and create employment opportunities for young engineers in both local and international markets.
He also called for the integration of modern engineering practices into university curricula, emphasizing PEC’s role in fostering educational reforms and industry-academia linkages to enhance the professional competence of graduates.
The event was attended by Dr. Aneel Kumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Professor Dr. Kanji, Dean at Mehran University, Dr. Pradeep Kumar of Quaid-e-Awam University Nawabshah, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Sangi of NED University Karachi, as well as senior academics and professionals, including Makhdoom Khalid, Engineer Saleh Rind, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Ali Raza Shah, Dr. Munir Ahmed Mangrio, Dr. Mashooq Talpur, Dr. Irfan Shaikh, Dr. Farman Chandio, Dr. Mahmood Laghari, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Syed Fida Hussain Shah, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Dr. R. B. Vistro, and Gul Sher Lochi.
