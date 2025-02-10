Moot highlights nutritional value, intercropping pulses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Speakers in a seminar on World Pulses Day discussed at length the nutritional importance, environmental benefits and its agricultural roles besides intercropping pulses here on Monday.

The Institute of Agronomy at Bahauddin Zakariya University, (BZU), organized a seminar and field visit to mark the day. The seminar was chaired by Dr. Shakeel Ahmad, Director Institute of Agronomy, and other speakers included Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman, Dr. Naeem Sarwar, Dr. Mubashir Hussain, Dr. Azra Yasmeen, Dr. Umar Farooq, and Mr. Ilyas Ansari.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr. Naeem Sarwar highlighted the significance of pulses in food, stating that they are rich in protein, fiber, iron, zinc, magnesium, and other essential minerals. Pulses are low in fat and high in fiber, which is beneficial for human health and aids in improving the digestive system. He emphasized that pulses are an essential component of a balanced diet and can play a crucial role in meeting the growing nutritional needs of the population.

Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman discussed the agronomy of pulses and related issues, stating that the main reasons for low pulse production in Pakistan include substandard seeds, inappropriate agricultural practices, and limited available land.

He stressed that by using better seeds, appropriate fertilizers, and modern agricultural techniques, a significant increase in pulse production can be achieved.

Dr. Mubashir Hussain elaborated on the nitrogen-fixing nodules formed in the roots of pulses and their agricultural benefits. He explained that pulses absorb nitrogen from the atmosphere and store it in the soil with the help of rhizobium bacteria present in their roots, thereby enhancing soil fertility and reducing the need for urea fertilizer. This process allows farmers to achieve better yields at lower costs and avoid the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers.

Dr. Azra Yasmeen emphasized the importance of intercropping pulses, explaining that pulses can be grown alongside wheat, maize, and other crops, which increases the nitrogen content in the soil and meets the nutritional needs of other crops. This method enhances soil fertility and stabilizes crop production.

Later, a field visit was conducted where participants observed chickpea and other pulse crops.

During the visit, the faculty explained in detail the growth of pulses, the nitrogen-fixing process, and their effects on soil fertility.