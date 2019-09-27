Moot on ECD concludes; Speakers call for measures to ensure healthy society

The 3rd International moot on Early childhood development (ECD) held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) concluded after adopting a set of recommendation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):The 3rd International moot on Early childhood development (ECD) held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) concluded after adopting a set of recommendations.

It called for making effective measures both at the official and private level for early childhood care to achieve the targets of quality education and to ensure positive growth of the young generation.

The event was jointly organized by AIOU, Rupani Foundation, Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood and Karakoram International University, Gilgit Baltistan.

While presiding over the concluding session, Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum said the University would allocate sufficient fund in its next budget for promotion of ECD and would provide every possible support to the government as well to Rupani Foundation and other co-partners for achieving the ultimate target of establishing a prosperous and healthy society and better growth of children at their early stage.

He also spoke about the consistent efforts of the AIOU projecting quality and meaningful education at all levels, to enable the young generation to effectively take part in the countrys socio-economic development.

Joint Educational Adviser, Ministry of Education and Professional Training Prof. Muhammad Rafiq Tahir who was the key-note speaker said these recommendations would lead building a national policy on early childhood care.

Rafiq Tahir said the Ministry of education prepared curriculum for early childhood care and education in 2017.

He said, they were moving fast toward the destination, Ministry of Education, Rupani Foundation, AIOU and other partners of ECD were on one board and we are working to achieve the similar target, he added.

This was the third conference on ECCE, jointly arranged by the Ministry of Education, AIOU, Rupani Foundation and other stake-holders including UNICEF, Plan International, UNESCO and Open Society Foundations.

The recommendations included that the legislation for ECD from 0-5 years of age, finalizing national policy framework for ECD, adopting a multi-sectoral approach in policy making and implementation, institutionalize for sustainability and scalability, allocation of budget and finance, develop knowledgeable and skilled workforce, broaden data and evidence system through monitoring and evaluation.

Chairman, Rupani Foundation (RF), Nasruddin Rupani said Rupani Foundation particularly aimed to provide a comprehensive program of education for parents and primary caregivers of children from pre-natal to six years of age.

RF, he said working not only in Pakistan but serving in the entire region. We need support of the government to reinforce the services for national cause.

The conference was followed by signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AIOU and Rupani Foundation for promotion of academic activities in the Excellent center on ECCE set up at AIOU. It was signed by the Universitys Registrar, Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer and representative of Rupani Foundation.

Khadija Khan, CEO, Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Member Planning Commission, Member Food Security and Climate Change, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Dean Education Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Dr. Fazal Rehman also spoke at the concluding season. They thanked the conferences participants for making the event productive and successful.