Moot On Global Treat Of Antimicrobial Resistance Held At Nishtar Medical University

A seminar entitled "Global Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance" was conducted at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Zafar Hayat auditorium here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 )

Acting VC NMU Dr Mehnaz Khakwani who is also Chairperson Obstetrics and Gyanecology department was the chief guest.

The guest speakers HOD Microbiology CMH Institute of Medical sciences, Dr Tahir Majeed and Dr. Ayesha Khalid, consultant Microbiology IHHN) discussed the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance and the grave danger it has posed to our patients, healthcare system and economy.

"Evidence based medicine involving microbiological cultures based prescription of antibiotics has to be followed by our doctors" emphasized both speakers.

Dr Sadia Iqbal ,Site Manager Fleming Fund for Nishtar Hospital, elaborated the progress Nishtar Hospital has made in the ongoing Clinical Engagement programme by Fleming Fund and Indus Hospital to tackle the rising antimicrobial resistance at the hospital.

It was an interactive session with active participation of over 150 participants including doctors, nursing staff and Infection control team.

Prof Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood ex-VC NMUH and head of clinical Oncology NMUH also extended closing remarks.

Senior faculty members including Dr Shahid Habib , Prof Dr Abbas Naqvi (HOD Microbiology NMU, Dr. Zahra Nazish, Dr. Muhammad Amer and Dr. Nisar also attended the seminar.

Principal College of Nursing Madam Tahira Parveen and vice principal College of Nursing Madam Rukhsana Parveen attended the seminar.

