Moot On Hazrat Shah Hamdan Arranged At PUCAR

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Moot on Hazrat Shah Hamdan arranged at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A conference was arranged by International Shah Humdan Association in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts to mark death anniversary of the great Sufi poet of Asia Hazrat Syed Hamdan Shah here at Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi (PUCAR).

The online conference was presided over by prominent scholar Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi, Chairman International Shah Humdan Association.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that it was very important for all the scholars to work on the legacy of Syed Amir Kabir Shah Humdan. He underlined the need to rebuild an ideological bridge based on the philosophy of love of Shah Humdan together.

He further said the terror had no place in islam and everyone should work for the cause of humanity.

PUCAR Director Waqar Ahmed welcomed all honorable guests and threw light on literary work of Shah Hamdan.

Renowned historian Dr Riaz Ahmed said that it was a great honor for Pakistan to organize the International Shah Humdan Conference in 1995 at Tajikistan which was presided over by its President Emomali Rahmon.

Dr Allama Hussain Ahmed Humdani said that literary work of Hazrat Shah Humdan has been preserved in British library and our government needs to get his literature published.

Saghir Abbas Humdani said that due to arrival of Hazrat Shah Humdan in Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, bloodshed ended and social peace was establishedSpecial prayer was offered for progress and prosperity of the country at the end of the conference

