Moot on Quaid-e-Azam & religious harmony held at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A moot on 'Quaid-e-Azam and Religious Harmony was held here at Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The moot was presided over by 'Sajada Nasheen Imam Bari Sarkar' Pir Syed Muhammad Ali Gillani.

Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Noor ul Saba, Haji Iftikhar Ahmed, Riffat Ali Qaiser and others spoke on the occasion.

Underlining the need for promotion of religious harmony, the speakers said, all should follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

They stressed the need to promote better understanding among various religious communities at all levels to promote greater tolerance, respect and mutual understanding in the society.

They called for promoting the culture of dialogues between and within different religions and cultures in order to help achieve the common goal of increased understanding, peaceful coexistence and expanded cooperation in addressing serious issues being faced by the communities.

They maintained that Pakistan can be made stronger and prosperous only through unity and brotherhood, adding that all religions and sects should stand together to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies.

They were of the view that only a tolerant society based on the principles of interfaith harmony can ensure social inclusion by providing all the citizens equal opportunities to grow irrespective of their religion or faith, adding that interfaith harmony is the way forward towards peace and prosperity in the society in line with the teaching of Quaid-e-Azam.

The aim of the activity was to promote understanding, respect and cooperation among people of different faiths for the well-being of the communities and promotion of peace in Pakistan.