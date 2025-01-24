Moot on quality education, modern teaching techniques organised

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) An interactive seminar was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), in collaboration with a delegation from Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges.

The purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness about the high-quality education, modern teaching system, and facilities provided by the school with the support of Turkiye and to encourage teachers to consider enrolling their children.

Principal Syeda Quratulain Iqbal, in her presentation, highlighted the educational policies of Pak Turk Maarif School, teaching methods, and the admission test process. She also discussed the scholarships offered to students and the conducive learning environment, which impressed both teachers and parents.

The university faculty attentively listened to the presentation and asked questions about the educational standards.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana thanked the Pak-Turk Maarif School delegation and emphasized the importance of such institutions in enhancing the quality of education. He praised the efforts of Pak Turk Maarif School in not only providing academic excellence but also fostering the moral and mental development of students. He expressed hope that this meeting would pave the way for future educational collaborations between the two institutions.

The event was attended by Vice Principals Ms. Misbah Akram, Mr. Faisal Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq, Dr. Muhammad Nadir Naqash, and other faculty and staff members.