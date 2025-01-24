Open Menu

Moot On Quality Education, Modern Teaching Techniques Organised

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Moot on quality education, modern teaching techniques organised

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) An interactive seminar was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), in collaboration with a delegation from Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges.

The purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness about the high-quality education, modern teaching system, and facilities provided by the school with the support of Turkiye and to encourage teachers to consider enrolling their children.

Principal Syeda Quratulain Iqbal, in her presentation, highlighted the educational policies of Pak Turk Maarif School, teaching methods, and the admission test process. She also discussed the scholarships offered to students and the conducive learning environment, which impressed both teachers and parents.

The university faculty attentively listened to the presentation and asked questions about the educational standards.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana thanked the Pak-Turk Maarif School delegation and emphasized the importance of such institutions in enhancing the quality of education. He praised the efforts of Pak Turk Maarif School in not only providing academic excellence but also fostering the moral and mental development of students. He expressed hope that this meeting would pave the way for future educational collaborations between the two institutions.

The event was attended by Vice Principals Ms. Misbah Akram, Mr. Faisal Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq, Dr. Muhammad Nadir Naqash, and other faculty and staff members.

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

2 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

17 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

17 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

32 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

43 minutes ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

43 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

44 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

44 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

44 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

44 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan