Moot On Shahadat-e-Imam Hussain (RA) Held At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

Moot on Shahadat-e-Imam Hussain (RA) held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

Anjman Aalmi Tehreek Panjtan Pak in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a moot on Shahadat-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to promote inter-faith harmony here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Anjman Aalmi Tehreek Panjtan Pak in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a moot on Shahadat-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to promote inter-faith harmony here on Tuesday.

The conference was preside over Pir Dr Azmat Ullah Sultan while attended by Sahabzada Muhammad Ali Sultan, Sahabzada Sultan Azmat, Mrs Fatima, Mrs Mahtab, Poster Shamsher, Poster Sohail, Alhaj Mukhtar Ahmed, Pir Shabir Siddiqui, Pir Muhammad Rashid, Pir Syed Muhammad Ali Gillani and others.

The speakers addressing on the occasion said Shahadat-e-Imam Hussain (RA) was an example of truthfulness, adding Imam Hussain (RA) had refused to accept falseness.

Pir Dr Azmat Ullah Sultan highlighted the importance of Karbala incident.

The speakers also expressed concern over the plight of Kashmirs in IOK and said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and the people of Pakistan would stand with Kashmiris till their liberation from the Indian aggression.

