Moot On Shahadat-e-Imam Zain Ul Abidin Held At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:36 PM

A moot on Shahadat-e-Hazrat Imam Zain ul Abidin was held under auspices of Markazi Imam Hussain Council in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A moot on Shahadat-e-Hazrat Imam Zain ul Abidin was held under auspices of Markazi Imam Hussain Council in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Wednesday.

The conference was presided over by its Chairman Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi.

Addressing at the occasion, he said that life and characteristics of Hazrat Zain ul Abidin are role model for freedom fighter of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Member Punjab Assembly Farah Agha said that after Karbala incident women were tortured but their courage remained intact.

Allama Muhammad Amin Ansari said that teachings of Hazrat Imam Zain ul Abidin are torch bearer for Muslim Ummah.

The conference was also addressed by Naeem Akram Qureshi, Agha Nayyar Abbas, Allama Dr Hussain Ahmed, Allama Saleem Haider, Farrukh Jamal, Ikhlaq Zaidi, Sardar Khuram, Muhammad Illyas and others.

