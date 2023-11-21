Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21st Century held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Department of International Relations at the University of Karachi in collaboration with Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V., Regional Program Southwest Asia, organized a two-day international conference titled ‘South Asia and Regional Connectivity in the 21st Century’ at the local hotel on Tuesday.

The conference emphasized the importance of regional connectivity in South Asia, particularly Pakistan, and highlighted the role of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V in facilitating it.

The regional representative Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V., Regional Program Southwest Asia, Dr Ellinor Zeino briefly introduced the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V., a German Political Foundation mandated by the German Parliament and funded by the German Government.

She highlighted Germany’s revised foreign policy, emphasizing the importance of South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region in today’s evolving global order.

Stressing Pakistan’s need for greater visibility in global forums and Europe, she advocated for events like conferences, hybrid workshops, and seminars to amplify Pakistan’s voice.

Meanwhile, the guest of honor the Consul and Deputy Head of Mission of the German Consulate General in Karachi Andreas Wegner highlighted the importance of automated language tools like AI for negotiation, remote sensing for verification, and quantum computing for interpreting or detecting communication.

He discussed the early stages of utilizing these technologies and the challenges and opportunities presented by digital platforms in diplomacy.

Addressing the inaugural session the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that there are three nuclear powers in the South Asian region.

He said the South Asian region needs the resolution of the border disputes for economic growth and prosperity.

He said that in order to tap the potential of the South Asian region there is a need for peace, stability, and collaboration.

On this occasion, the keynote speaker was renowned author, and foreign policy expert Ahmed Rashid.

He emphasized the need for energy collaboration among South Asian countries to foster peace, while also urging private sector engagement in Pakistan.

During a comprehensive discourse in a working session, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Lahore, Professor Dr Rabia Akhtar emphasized the imperative shift from geopolitics to geo-economics in South Asia and the significance of regional connectivity in the 21st century.

Earlier, the KU Chairman of the Department Dr Naeem Ahmed, and the KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum also addressed the conference.