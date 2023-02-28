(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Speakers in a moot on water education held under the auspices of MNSUA Agro Engineering Department, WWF and Pepsico on Tuesday vowed to sensitize the public on the paucity of water in days to come besides practical steps to resolve the issue.

They apprehended that water shortage would be a critical issue of the future whose timely solution will check the looming serious problem for the country.

They underlined the need of pondering over the issue and joint efforts to tackle the problem.

WWF Manager of Water Stewardship, Imran Azam, apprised the participants of the measures the World Wildlife Fund (WW) was taking to get the water issue resolved.

He said the fund was working day and night to find out the solution to the water problem�Pepesico representative Aziz informed their organization was extending help to institutes for research purposes�on it.

MNSUA Chairman Agro-Industrial�Department, Dr Sarfraz Hashmi, stated the varsity was working on different projects for the judicious use of water in society.

Project Head, Dr Saif Ullah also spoke and a good number of students and faculty members attended the moot.