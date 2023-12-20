MoPDSI, UNICEF to launch early childhood nutrition drive in AJK

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPDSI) has launched a special drive for scaling up early child hood nutrition aimed to provide equal opportunity of growing to full potential to every child in the country

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPDSI) has launched a special drive for scaling up early child hood nutrition aimed to provide equal opportunity of growing to full potential to every child in the country.

Scaling up Nutrition (SUN) Movement in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan had an insightful two-day workshop here on Tuesday and Wednesday on Early Childhood Development (ECD) working group to discuss crucial aspects of holistic child development attended by experts, government officials, and partners to delve into key tools including ECD Standards & Index, optimization of Key Family Care Practices (KFCP) and Parenting Package.

This workshop generated valuable insights and recommendations that will be incorporated in the documents, said Dr. Saba Shuja, ECD Manager adding that the SUN Movement Pakistan was committed to fostering a supportive environment for ECD, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

The workshop was attended by the representatives of line departments and development partners.

Secretary P&DD AJK welcomed the distinguished guests and appreciated SUN unit along with collaboration with UNICEF for organizing this important activity. He said that ECD was a priority area for the AJK government and expressed his commitment to support ECD initiatives.

Dr Saba Shuja, ECD Manager Pakistan, and Uzma Bukhari from UNICEF oriented the session on UNICEF ECD Vision, provincial background, and way forward.

The specific objectives of the meeting were included to sensitize participants on ECD nurturing framework a brought together experts, government officials, and partners to delve into the key tools such as ECD Standards & Index, optimization of Key Family Care Practices (KFCP) and Parenting Package.

The workshop was fruitful in devising the future course of action for the ECD activities in AJK and participants agreed to work together to ensure quality ECD services for all children in the region, Dr. Saba added.