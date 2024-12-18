MOPHRD Reaffirms In Equipping Potential, Outgoing Migrants With Essential Soft Skills
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM
The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), under the auspices of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to equipping potential and outgoing migrants with essential soft skills
This collaborative effort aims to enhance the reputation of Pakistan as a provider of a highly skilled and adaptable workforce and ensure Pakistani migrants thrive in global labour markets, said a press release.
The event, organised to commemorate International Migrants Day 2024 under the theme “Empowering Migrants with Essential Soft Skills for Sustainable Integration and Mobility”, was held on Wednesday. The day served as a global platform to celebrate migrants, advocate for their rights and highlight regular migration pathways as a game changer for migrants, their families and host communities.
The event underscored the critical importance of soft skills—interpersonal and professional competencies that foster resilient lives and sustainable integration. The newly launched Soft Skills Training Module addresses key areas, including Effective Communication, Cultural Adaptability, Emotional Intelligence, Teamwork, and Leadership Skills.
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, graced the event as the Chief Guest.
He congratulated all stakeholders for the successful launch, emphasizing, “Soft skills training will now become a mandatory requirement for emigrants facilitated by OEC and BE&OE. We are launching a pilot project with 1,000 emigrants, identified and supported by POEPA in collaboration with BE&OE and OEC. This initiative will initially be implemented at the ICMPD-supported MRC training facilities in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.”
He further noted the importance of customizing the module to address the specific needs of destination countries, particularly in regions like the GCC and Far East, where the majority of Pakistani workers are employed.
The minister highlighted that the web-based training module, developed with ICMPD's support, represents a significant milestone in advancing digital workforce development. By eliminating geographical and time constraints, this online platform ensures greater accessibility and inclusivity, paving the way for a more skilled and globally competitive Pakistani workforce. These skills are not just desirable—they are essential.
Managing Director of OEC, Naseer Khan Kashani said, "while our workforce is known for its technical expertise, the absence of soft skills often creates barriers to long-term success in international workplaces. In today's global job market, soft skills such as communication, teamwork, adaptability, and cultural sensitivity are as vital as technical expertise, enabling Pakistani migrant workers to succeed professionally and integrate effectively into host communities.
Fawad Haider, Head of Office, ICMPD Pakistan, reiterated ICMPD’s steadfast support for MOPHRD, stating, “Together, we can build pathways that are inclusive, empowering, and sustainable — transforming migration into a driver of opportunity, development, and dignity for all.”
Philipp Oliver Gross, Chargé d'Affaires, European Union Delegation to Pakistan, extended his congratulations to the partners and noted, “This partnership exemplifies the shared vision of fostering ethical and sustainable migration practices. The module will resonate with diverse audiences and achieve its intended impact.”
Project Manager, Migrant Resource Centres (MRCs) in Pakistan, Saad ur Rehman Khan concluded the event by thanking participants and highlighting the importance of collaboration.
He expressed, “the joint efforts of ICMPD and MOPHRD represent a significant step towards equipping Pakistani workers with the skills they need to thrive in competitive global labour markets. These partnerships are vital for ensuring sustainable impact and success.”
