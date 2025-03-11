MOP&HRD strategic vision focus $60 billion remittances by 2034

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD) outlined an ambitious road-map to boost remittances to $60 billion annually by 2034 by prioritizing safe emigration, diaspora engagement, and human resource development.

According to the official document, “It is focusing on formalizing channels to achieve $60 billion in annual remittances by 2034” through encouraging investments & leveraging expertise for national development, aligning Pakistani labor skills with global demands through upgraded training programs.

The Ministry has increased the outreach with the addition of Community Welfare Attaché positions and launched the Mohsin-e-Pakistan award and other key initiatives included revamping the Overseas Employment Corporation's (OEC) systems, enhancing the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution's services, and launching the soft skills training for migrant workers.

Ministry has also introduced the National Emigration & Welfare Policy, ratified key ILO conventions, and held the National Tripartite Labour Conference, resulting in 18 MoUs with countries like Iran and Iraq.

Furthermore, the Ministry provided significant support to the educational and housing needs of overseas Pakistanis, including scholarships, fee concessions, and new housing projects.

While counting the development related to policy and legislation, the ministry has developed the "National Emigration & Welfare Policy" in consultation with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, international organizations, and civil society with aims to generate a sustained demand for Pakistani workers in both traditional and emerging global labor markets, to promote skills development to international standards, to engage the diaspora for national development, to enhance remittance inflows through formal channels, and protect the rights and welfare of overseas Pakistanis, including the socio-economic reintegration of returnees.

The policy outlined a clear road-map for achieving short, medium, and long-term objectives and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) in support of the policy has undertaken several initiatives like: the establishment of the Overseas Pakistanis Property Act, 2024, to protect the property rights of overseas Pakistanis, and other initiatives regarding restructuring of OPF.

Similarly, the Directorate of Workers education (DWE) has proposed the enactment of the DWE Act, which included mandatory training for overseas workers and enhancing the overall effectiveness of emigration and welfare programs.

The Ministry is very active in public engagement initiatives with several measures implemented for the support of overseas Pakistanis, including the installation of infographics like standees and digital signage at airports and OPF offices, alongside active outreach through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In this regard, DWE has already engaged with NITB to launch a mobile app for training intended for overseas workers.

Ministry has also provided the financial assistance of Rs869.8 million to 2,189 destitute families, and Rs. 736.46 million has been recovered from employers in host countries for distribution to 279 beneficiaries.

Other initiatives taken by ministry were the inclusion of free ambulance services for the repatriation of mortal remains, funeral grants for destitute families, and assistance in repatriating Pakistanis from Syria and Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry has resolved a total number of 4,534 complaints at One Window Facilitation Desks established at international airports, while 2,762 cases have been handled at the OPF Complaint Cell, in addition to the membership cards and other services, such as treatment to overseas Pakistanis at renowned hospitals like DG Khan Eye Hospital.