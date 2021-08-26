UrduPoint.com

MORA&IH Disburses Rs 41.238 Mln Among 11,076 Deserving Minority Community Members In Last Three Years

MORA&IH disburses Rs 41.238 mln among 11,076 deserving minority community members in last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA&IH) had disbursed financial assistance amounting Rs 41.238 million among 11,076 deserving beneficiaries of minority communities in last three years.

According to the three years performance report launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, had disbursed a sum of Rs 12.046 million financial assistance among 3,135 minority community beneficiaries during the 2018-19.

Likewise, a sum of Rs 15.935 million had been given to 4,126 minority communitymembers during the financial year 2019-20. Similarly, Rs 13.257 million was disbursed among 3,815 minority community beneficiaries during the financial years 2020-21.

