MORA&IH Distributes Scholarships Worth Rs 109.03 Mln Among 8,688 Minority Students In Last Three Years

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA&IH) had distributed scholarships worth Rs 109.03 million among some 8,688 deserving minority students in last three years enabling them to continue their studies.

According to a three years performance report of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, the scholarships amounting to Rs 37.59 million had been paid to 2,934 deserving students during financial year 2018-19.

Similarly, scholarships worth Rs 34.44 million had been given to 2,888 deserving minority students during financial year 2019-20. Whereas Rs 37 million had been disbursed among 2,866 students during financial year 2020-21.

According to the document, the ministry had approved 47 minority welfare development schemes with the cost of Rs 61.802 million in last three years.

Rs 35.8 million were spent on various minority development schemes during financial year 2019-20.

However, Rs 26.002 million were spent during financial year 2020-21. While Rs 35.8 million were spent during 2019-20 on minority welfare schemes.

The reports said the ministry had organized four Interfaith Harmony conferences in provincial capitals in 2019. While two such conferences at Lahore and Peshawar were cancelled due to Covid-19. However, the conferences at Karachi and Quetta were held on the topic of 'Religious Respect is the Need of Modern Times' this year.

The ministry also organized religious functions of minorities in last three years for promoting interfaith harmony. The ministry has also established Anti-Blasphemy Cell.

Started Ziareen Management Policy which is being provided legislative cover through proposed Hajj, Umrah and Ziarat Act.

