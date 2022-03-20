UrduPoint.com

MoRA&IH Organizes Holi Festival In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MoRA&IH organizes Holi Festival in Sukkur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and National Minorities Commission of Pakistan organised Holi festival at Shri Sadhu Bella Tirtha, Sukkur.

Cheela Ram Kewalani, Chairman, National Minorities Commission of Pakistan was the chief guest on the occasion. Member National Minorities Commission of Pakistan Dr. Japal Chhabria, Member of Pakistan Hindu Council Karamchand Thawarani and other members were also present, said a press release.

The Holi festival was attended by all the Hindu Panchayats from different parts of Sindh.

Addressing on the occasion Cheela Ram Kewalani said Pakistan was a bouquet and all the religions that live in, were its flowers.

He said the minorities community play an important role in the development of Pakistan.

The minorities had special support of the government while celebrating their festivals for which I am heartily grateful to it.

Cheela Ram Keolani said in Pakistan, whether it is Shab-e-Barat, Diwali, Shab-e- Miraj, Holi or Christmas, all the people belonging to any religion celebrate their festivals together.

He said the Sikh scholars present on the occasion gave the message of religious harmony in the country.

Cheela Ram Kewalani painted all the guests with colors and cut the cake.

