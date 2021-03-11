Moral decay, corruption leads to State disintegration: Prime Minister Imran Khan

UrduPoint.com
Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said in absence of justice and rule of law, a State could lead towards disintegration.

"The recent Senate elections showed how we are losing our moral compass," he said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister said once moral authority was lost by the State, the deal-making (NRO) was resorted to the powerful criminals.

He mentioned a saying of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) as "Many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak." The Prime Minister stressed that throughout the history, moral decay and corruption destroyed States because of their failure to deliver justice.

He quoted several renowned personalities of their time who emphasized on morality in a society.

He shared a quote of British Statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke who in 1777 said "all who have ever written on government are unanimous that among a people generally corrupt, liberty cannot long exist".

He quoted British judge Patrick Devlin (1905-92) as saying that "an established morality is as necessary as good government to the welfare of society. Societies disintegrate from within more frequently than they are broken up by external pressures".

The Prime Minister also mentioned a quote of American General Douglas McArthur (18880-1964) as "History fails to record a single precedent in which nations subject to moral decay have not passed into political and economic decline".

