Moral Decline, Corruption Cause Economic Down-slide: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:13 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday highlighting the vital role of morality and corruption in the success and failure of nations urged the civil servants to exhibit high moral standards in the line of duties for their as well as the country's betterment

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday highlighting the vital role of morality and corruption in the success and failure of nations urged the civil servants to exhibit high moral standards in the line of duties for their as well as the country's betterment.

"With a very good civil service, this country was moving on the path of becoming a great nation till 1960s. But then gradually, we moved towards other ways. When decline comes in morality, it also brings decline in economy" he remarked.

The Prime Minister was addressing the passing out ceremony of the 44th Special Training Program of Pakistan Administrative Service.

He said that contrary to corruption and corrupt practices in the poor countries, where NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinances) were given and deals were made with the thieves, rich countries fulfill the requirements of justice through moral authority and power.

The Prime Minister quoted the sayings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) that the nations, which did not dispense justice, were destroyed.

Similarly, he said, Hazrat Ali (RA) had stated that the nations having the system of infidelity could survive but not those with the system of tyranny and injustice.

The Prime Minister said it was due to corruption and embezzlement (of public money) that the countries like Bangladesh were ahead of Pakistan. "You being the elite of bureaucracy have to perform your duties with dedication," he stressed.

"When a Prime Minister and his ministers indulge in corruption, it goes down to every level," he remarked.

