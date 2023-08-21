Open Menu

Moral Obligations Must Be Fortified To Discourage Recurrence Of Jaranwala-like Incidents: Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday said, "We must fortify our moral obligations to discourage recurrence of Jaranwala-like incidents in future." Addressing a solidarity function in Jaranwala, he said, "We should focus on our moral values and pave way for coexistence of majority and minority communities"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday said, "We must fortify our moral obligations to discourage recurrence of Jaranwala-like incidents in future." Addressing a solidarity function in Jaranwala, he said, "We should focus on our moral values and pave way for coexistence of majority and minority communities." He said the Punjab government had taken in-time action and provided ample relief to the affectees.

He said, "The worship places are sacred for everyone and we must respect the religious sentiments of each other in addition to taking care of the feelings of others in the name of humanity and being a patriotic Pakistani.

" He said, "We must make a solemn pledge to check such incidents and resolve our differences with mutual consultation."He said that such incidents were reported in other countries and Pakistan was safe from it. The government would deeply investigate into these incidents to remove the root causes of the conflict, he added.

He said, "We would make all-out efforts to promote tolerance by introducing reforms in our educational curriculum."

