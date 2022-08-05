UrduPoint.com

Moral Responsibility Of UN To Give Right Of Self-determination To Kashmiri: Khetran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Moral responsibility of UN to give right of self-determination to Kashmiri: Khetran

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran on Friday said that it was the legal and moral responsibility of the United Nations to give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran on Friday said that it was the legal and moral responsibility of the United Nations to give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony at the educational institution in connection with Youme-e-Istehsal in Kharan.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of students, teachers, Educational Officer, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, other department of officers and tribal elders.

Students presented National Anthem and The Kashmiri Anthem in unison despite students of schools expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and explained their commitment to Kashmir through speeches and national songs against India atrocities. The participants are carrying the national flag and the Kashmiri flag in their hands. They raised slogans that Kashmir is part of Pakistan.

Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khatiran has said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris on every front of the world.

He said"The purpose of celebrating Exploitation Day (Youme-e-Istehsal) on August 5 was to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people saying that India has turned Occupied Kashmir into a prison, because Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan." "We are ready for all kinds of sacrifices until the freedom of Kashmir. Pakistani people are with Kashmiris and Pakistan Army", he added.

He said Kashmiris were determined not to back down from their principled stand and the day was not far when the sun of freedom would rise in Kashmir.

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khatiran said that the sacrifices of the martyrs of Kashmir would not go in vain, the blood of the martyrs would bring result in shape of freedom.

He said that the civilized world should take notice of the Indian aggression in Kashmir and stop the atrocities against humanity.

