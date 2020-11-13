Morale of Indian troops at lower ebb in IIOJK: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The morale of Indian troops is at the lowest ebb as incidents of suicide among the Indian forces' personnel are showing an upward trend in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, said 479 Indian troops have committed suicide in the occupied territory since January 2007. It said that psychological cases are also on the rise in Indian army personnel serving in the territory.

The report said that the guilt of committing atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris are leaving deep impacts on the psyche of Indian troops.

Frustrated Indian Army cannot fight valiant Kashmiris and the characterless Indian Army is no match for resilient Kashmiri people, the report added.