Morality-based World Order Crucial To Avert Wars: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said to ensure peace in the world, the States needed to promote a morality-based world order rather than the imposition of their own self-centric laws.

Addressing here at a seminar by the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Sciences (PIPS), he stressed peace initiatives to save humanity from the disaster of wars.

The president regretted that despite the havoc of big wars, the world in fact had not learned to avoid war.

He said the values of morals and empathy had started vanishing in the world contrary to the civilized culture of humanity.

He said islam favoured equality among mankind regardless of their difference of religion, race, or creed.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan had a golden opportunity to benefit from the global opportunities and added that the quickest way for the country was to jump on to the train of information technology at the earliest.

He said huge responsibility lay on the decision-makers including bureaucracy, parliamentarians, and intellectuals to match with the pace of technological development.

He said lagging behind in technological advancements could lead to the conservativeness of mindsets.

He suggested in this regard focusing on adopting 'exponential' rather than a 'linear' journey of progress.

President Alvi said fake news was used as a tool to bombard weak nations and resulted in their destruction.

He urged the youth to be wary of fake news and prevent them from affecting the direction of their goals.

