Morality, HR important component of every religion: Ijaz Alam Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that morality and human rights are an essential component of every religion and it was the moral duty of all to spread the message of unity and harmony.

He said the HR department with the collaboration of all stakeholders was taking measures to protect the human rights in the province.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation led by Bishop Sibastian Shah.

Bishop Sibastian Shah acknowledged the efforts of PTIs government to promote peace and harmony among all religions.

The minister said that believers of all religions had to work together to protect human rights. The minister said very soon a project would be launched regarding harmony and safe Punjabwith the collaboration of all stakeholders.