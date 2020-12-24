More 14 million KP people to get Sehet Sahulat Card from January 1st: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said with start of the next year, around 14 million more people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would enter the sphere of Sehet Sahulat Programme and get a free of charge healthcare facility.

In a media statement, the minister said from January 1st, the people from Peshawar, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera and Charsadda districts would get the facility of Sehet Sahulat Programme.

He said in Zone-2, Hazara the ratio of admissions at hospital recorded a surge of 153 percent in just one month after beginning of the Sehet Sahulat Programme.

Likewise, he said from 1st to 10th December the ratio of admission at hospital showed an increase of 200 percent in Abbottabad while in Battagram this ratio recorded 124 percent increase and in Kohistan the same ratio climbed to a 365 percent increase.

He said after introduction of Sehet Sahulat Programme the total surge in admissions at hospitals in Zone-1, Malakand was recorded at 100 percent. He said till the end of January 2021, Sehet Sahulat Programme would get a start in southern districts of the province.