More 219 Dengue Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 10:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh Health department on Tuesday confirmed that 219 cases of dengue virus were reported in the metropolis as the provincial capital still struggling to get itself relieved from the grip of the mosquito-borne disease.

As per the breakdown of cases, 78 cases of dengue were reported in District East, 35 in South, 18 in Korangi and 61 in District Central.

It is pertinent to mention that overall 5,244 dengue cases have already been reported across the province this year.

