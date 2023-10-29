More 426 deserving persons get ration bags

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) On the directives of Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori 426 deserving persons were given ration bags of Taqatwar Pakistan here on Sunday.

The Governor said that the distribution of ration bags would continue with the support of the philanthropists.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Governor House, so far over 0.1 million needy persons have been given ration bags.