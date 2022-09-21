More aid sent to district administrations of flood-affected districts: Minister Relief

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Iqbal Wazir on Wednesday said that on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, more aid was sent to the district administrations of the flood-affected districts.

He said that relief materials were provided to the district administrations of DI Khan, Tank, Swat, Kolai Palas, Kohistan Lower, Kohistan Upper, Charsadda, Nowshera and Dir Upper.

The provincial minister said that the government was taking measures to provide all kinds of facilities and help to flood affectees.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that relief items included 63,000 blankets, 7,600 buckets, 23,000 jerry cans, 11,000 kitchen sets, 22,000 plastic mats and 15,000 mosquito nets.

He said that 10,000 tarpaulin sheets, 9,000 sweaters, 8,000 sanitary kits, 6,500 solar lamps, 16,000 soap and 7,000 sanitary napkins were also provided to flood affectees.