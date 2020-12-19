More areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala put under smart lockdown

The Punjab government on Saturday imposed a smart lockdown in more areas of several cities in the province to minimize spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab government on Saturday imposed a smart lockdown in more areas of several cities in the province to minimize spread of coronavirus.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Punjab spokesperson, the smart lockdown is being imposed in areas from where excessive cases have been reported.

As many as 22 areas of Lahore had been put under the smart lockdown, nine of Rawalpindi, three of Gujrat, four of Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

In the Punjab capital, some streets of Allama Iqbal Town, Muslim Town, Lahore Cantt, Rizwan Garden, Medical Housing Scheme, Canal Road, Defence Housing Authority (Society) , Askari 10,Cavalry Ground Extension, Zarar Shaheed Road, Kumahan, Green Town, Military Accounts Co-operative Housing Society, Township, Khayaban e Ameen Housing Society, Johor Town and WAPDA Town have been sealed.

In Rawalpindi, the lockdown had been imposed in some streets of Muslim Town, Boston Road, New Morgah Road, Airport Housing Society, Colony Allahbad, Gulshan e Khurshid, Karamabad Road, Chak Chaba Kahnuan, Kallar Sayidan, Kohsar Colony and Gulshan Colony Wah Cantt.

In Gujranwala, some streets of Islamia College Road, Satellite Town, Chak Ladhay wala Waraich, Makki Masjid and Rahwali had sealed.

Likewise some areas in Gujrat, including Chak Malikpur Chura, Chak Kakrali and Chak Haji, had been sealed whereas some streets of Madina Colony and Zulfiqar Colony of Hafizabad had also been put under the smart lockdown.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed during the lockdown in the areas. The smart lockdown has been declared to limit the movement of residents in the most effected places which could protect people of other areas from the COVID-19.

In any urgent need, only one person of the family can use one vehicle in these areas and all kinds of gatherings and meetings will be banned.

All medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics will remain open round-the-clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can work from 7am to 7pm.

Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and patrol pumps could be opened from 9am to 7pm, the PP&SHD spokesperson said.