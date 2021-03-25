More areas of Peshawar come under smart lockdown

The district administration has ordered controlled entry and exit in some localities of the provincial metropolis here on Thursday, in order to control further spread of coronavirus and following recommendations of District Health Officer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) ::The district administration has ordered controlled entry and exit in some localities of the provincial metropolis here on Thursday, in order to control further spread of coronavirus and following recommendations of District Health Officer.

According to a notification the smart lockdown has been imposed in Street No-11, Shami Road, Peshawar Cantt, Street No-1 & 12 Defense Colony, Street No-21, Sector D-4, Phase-1 Hayatabad, Street No-2, Sector J-4 Phase-2, Hayatabad, Street No-2 Sector J-2 Phase-2, Hayatabad, Street No-4 Sector K-1 Phase-3, Hayatabad, Street No-2 Sector K-1 Phase-3, Hayatabad, Street No-11 Sector P-2 Phase-4, Hayatabad, Street No-5 Sector F-3 Phase-6, Hayatabad, Steet No-15 Sector F-9, Phase 6, Hayatabad, Street No-24 Sector F-10 Phase 6 Hayatabad, Street No-3 Sector D, Alhamra Model Town Hayatabad, Street A Kababyan Warsak Road, Block-6 B-3 Pak View Apartment Canal Road Warsak Road, Street No-1 Doctors’ Colony, Darmangi Garden Warsak Road, Street No-13 Officer Garden Colony Warsak Road, Street No-5 Ashrafia Colony Faqirabad and Street No-2 Old Shami Road, Jahangirabad, Tehkal Bala.

The imposition of smart lockdown would start from 1800 hours and remain in force till further orders, the notification said, adding that no general entry or exit to these localities, except those supplying essential commodities will be allowed. Besides all types of gatherings, shops other than those of essential services including pharmacies, general stores, food supply, tandoors, drinking water supplier, emergency etc will remain closed within these localities.

Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only, the notification said.

The concerned magistrates, in-charge/AAC and Divisional, sub Divisional police officer would ensure implementations of this order while the DHO would be responsible for ensuring provision of health services in these areas.

Anyone contravening the order shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under Section 17 and 18 of the KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and Section 33 of NDMA Act 2010.