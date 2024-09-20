More attention needed to improve fielding: Fatima

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Pakistan women cricket team captain Fatima Sana said that the team's performance was commendable but the fielding needed more attention for improvement.

Holding a press conference after the match, she said that one area that still needs attention was fielding, as it has not been up to the mark. She said that the team aimed to address this in upcoming team meetings, with a focus on improving this aspect. Fatima expressed that the team’s energy and spirit have been excellent and "we were optimistic about our future performances." She said that though some crucial moments were lost due to dropped catches at critical junctures and despite the setbacks, the team demonstrated resilience and showcased solid play throughout the matches.

"The batting form has significantly improved at a time when the team was preparing for major upcoming events, particularly the World Cup," she added.

She said that both teams delivered impressive performances, making it a competitive series.

To a question, Fatima said that the team had been experimenting with new strategies throughout the series and the experimentation would boost the team's confidence as it approached the World Cup. She confessed gaps in the batting lineup had caused setbacks in the past, but the team worked hard to bridge them and showed consistency.