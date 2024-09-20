Open Menu

More Attention Needed To Improve Fielding: Fatima

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

More attention needed to improve fielding: Fatima

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Pakistan women cricket team captain Fatima Sana said that the team's performance was commendable but the fielding needed more attention for improvement.

Holding a press conference after the match, she said that one area that still needs attention was fielding, as it has not been up to the mark. She said that the team aimed to address this in upcoming team meetings, with a focus on improving this aspect. Fatima expressed that the team’s energy and spirit have been excellent and "we were optimistic about our future performances." She said that though some crucial moments were lost due to dropped catches at critical junctures and despite the setbacks, the team demonstrated resilience and showcased solid play throughout the matches.

"The batting form has significantly improved at a time when the team was preparing for major upcoming events, particularly the World Cup," she added.

She said that both teams delivered impressive performances, making it a competitive series.

To a question, Fatima said that the team had been experimenting with new strategies throughout the series and the experimentation would boost the team's confidence as it approached the World Cup. She confessed gaps in the batting lineup had caused setbacks in the past, but the team worked hard to bridge them and showed consistency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

4 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

7 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

19 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

21 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan