More budget to be earmarked for newly set up universities: Yasir Humayun

Punjab Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun on Monday said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, less budget was allocated to newly established universities in Punjab but now the government would considerably increase the budget for such universities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Higher education Minister Yasir Humayun on Monday said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, less budget was allocated to newly established universities in Punjab but now the government would considerably increase the budget for such universities.

He was responding to a question of MPA Gulnaz Shahzadi during the current session of Punjab Assembly which started two hours and 33 minutes behind its scheduled time with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair.

Addressing on floor of the house, the Higher Education Minister said that vice chancellors working in Nankana Sahib, Chakwal, Murree and Rawalpindi universities were given acting charge as they were also performing their duties in other universities as vice chancellors, adding that soon permanent vice chancellors would be deputed in such universities.

During the session, the house approved 90 days extension in Hotel and Restaurants Punjab Amendment Ordinance 2020, Tourists Guide Amendment Ordinance Punjab 2020, Punjab Panagah Authority Ordinance 2021 and King Edward Medical University Lahore Amendment Ordinance 2021.

Earlier, a report about establishment of new universities in the province during fiscal year 2019-20 was presented during the session, in which it was revealed that present PTI government had set up five new universities including Rawalpindi Women University, University of Mianwali, University of Chakwal, Kohisar University Murree and Baba Guru Nanak University of Nankana Sahib.

Later, the Panel of Chairman adjourned the session till 2:00 pm on Tuesday (February 2).