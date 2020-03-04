UrduPoint.com
More Budgets Should Be Allocated For Establishing Libraries For Children: Nasreen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:23 PM

Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar on Wednesday said that more budgets should be allocated for establishing libraries for the children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar on Wednesday said that more budgets should be allocated for establishing libraries for the children.

She said that despite that government has been taken various steps to increase the enrollment of children in schools but there was need to spend more on the libraries to facilitate students.

She said there was need to promote library culture in the society, adding that this era was of digital libraries which would resolve the issue.

Nasreen Azhar said that social networking and promotion of library culture would bring change in the society.

She said that it was essential to promote books reading among students which were on decline due to development of information technology.

