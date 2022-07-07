UrduPoint.com

More Cameras To Be Installed In Islamabad Under Safe City Project

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

More cameras to be installed in Islamabad under safe city project

A total of 400 cameras would be installed in Islamabad during the next month to expand the coverage of the Safe City Project and ensure assistance to the police in tracking and identifying the criminals at the request of the operation division and investigation wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A total of 400 cameras would be installed in Islamabad during the next month to expand the coverage of the Safe City Project and ensure assistance to the police in tracking and identifying the criminals at the request of the operation division and investigation wing.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that these cameras will be active in August and are being installed to ensure high vigilance in the city.

As per vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and following special orders of the Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah khan, the IGP said that steps are being taken to expand the scope of Safe City Islamabad.

Similarly, he said the traffic management system has also been revived under which e-challans will be issued to vehicles violating traffic rules.

He said that drivers would be also warned to abide by traffic rules and traffic licenses of drivers with more numbers of traffic challans will be revoked.

Similarly, a system for identification of suspicious and stolen vehicles has also been activated at Safe City, which will enable to initiate legal action against such vehicles. All this process will be supervised by DG Safe City Rommel Akram.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Police Rana SanaUllah Vehicles Traffic Nasir August Criminals All

Recent Stories

Directive to intensify anti-dengue activities

Directive to intensify anti-dengue activities

15 seconds ago
 Customs seize smuggled items worth millions of rup ..

Customs seize smuggled items worth millions of rupees

17 seconds ago
 Any G20 summit in IIoJK to trigger demonstrations ..

Any G20 summit in IIoJK to trigger demonstrations in their capitals: Kayani

18 seconds ago
 WASC finalizes arrangements to launch cleanliness ..

WASC finalizes arrangements to launch cleanliness drive on Eid

19 seconds ago
 Security plan for Eid ul Azha finalized; Over 2500 ..

Security plan for Eid ul Azha finalized; Over 2500 cops to be deployed

3 minutes ago
 Two colonies' offices sealed

Two colonies' offices sealed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.