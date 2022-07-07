More cameras to be installed in Islamabad under safe city project

A total of 400 cameras would be installed in Islamabad during the next month to expand the coverage of the Safe City Project and ensure assistance to the police in tracking and identifying the criminals at the request of the operation division and investigation wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A total of 400 cameras would be installed in Islamabad during the next month to expand the coverage of the Safe City Project and ensure assistance to the police in tracking and identifying the criminals at the request of the operation division and investigation wing.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that these cameras will be active in August and are being installed to ensure high vigilance in the city.

As per vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and following special orders of the Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah khan, the IGP said that steps are being taken to expand the scope of Safe City Islamabad.

Similarly, he said the traffic management system has also been revived under which e-challans will be issued to vehicles violating traffic rules.

He said that drivers would be also warned to abide by traffic rules and traffic licenses of drivers with more numbers of traffic challans will be revoked.

Similarly, a system for identification of suspicious and stolen vehicles has also been activated at Safe City, which will enable to initiate legal action against such vehicles. All this process will be supervised by DG Safe City Rommel Akram.