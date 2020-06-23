More caution required to deal with virus: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has appealed to people to be more cautious to tackle the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has appealed to people to be more cautious to tackle the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that everyone had to ensure implementations of the directions issues by the Punjab government to stop further spread of coronavirus.

The minister said that all-over Punjab, especially in Lahore, more areas were being sealed to protect people from coronavirus. However, he added, the cooperation of people was required to overcome the difficult situation. Otherwise, he said, it would be a very difficult task to prevent the spread of the virus. He said that people need to spend much time in their homes to stay safe from the virus.