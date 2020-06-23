UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Caution Required To Deal With Virus: Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:27 PM

More caution required to deal with virus: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has appealed to people to be more cautious to tackle the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has appealed to people to be more cautious to tackle the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that everyone had to ensure implementations of the directions issues by the Punjab government to stop further spread of coronavirus.

The minister said that all-over Punjab, especially in Lahore, more areas were being sealed to protect people from coronavirus. However, he added, the cooperation of people was required to overcome the difficult situation. Otherwise, he said, it would be a very difficult task to prevent the spread of the virus. He said that people need to spend much time in their homes to stay safe from the virus.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

34 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing against Gilani till July 9

9 seconds ago

Turkish students commemorate anniversary of Korean ..

10 seconds ago

Swabi police arrest 11 accused during ongoing oper ..

12 seconds ago

S. Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 100,0 ..

13 seconds ago

DC directs for sealing shops causing breeding of d ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.