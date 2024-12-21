More changes in Drama Act likely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The implementation of the Drama Act will not revive theater drama and more amendments will be made to the Drama Act, Punjab Council of The Arts (PUCAR) sources told APP Saturday.

According to the details, summaries for further amendments were sent to the Information and Culture Department and changes in the amendments will revive theater drama, sources said.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has formed a committee for amendments to the Drama Act, which includes senior actors, producers and government representatives. Changes in the amendments will revive theater drama, they said, adding the new Drama Act was made during the caretaker government.