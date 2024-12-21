More Changes In Drama Act Likely
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The implementation of the Drama Act will not revive theater drama and more amendments will be made to the Drama Act, Punjab Council of The Arts (PUCAR) sources told APP Saturday.
According to the details, summaries for further amendments were sent to the Information and Culture Department and changes in the amendments will revive theater drama, sources said.
Furthermore, the Punjab government has formed a committee for amendments to the Drama Act, which includes senior actors, producers and government representatives. Changes in the amendments will revive theater drama, they said, adding the new Drama Act was made during the caretaker government.
Recent Stories
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SWMC BoD meeting held1 minute ago
-
More changes in Drama Act likely1 minute ago
-
Hindu ceremonies at Katas Raj Mandir conclude11 minutes ago
-
DC orders designating separate lanes for motorcycles21 minutes ago
-
Polio-free Punjab is CM's mission: Khawaja Imran21 minutes ago
-
Criminal arrested in DI Khan, weapon recovered21 minutes ago
-
Man kills son, injures wife over family dispute21 minutes ago
-
Five criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy ships visit Kuwait, Iraq31 minutes ago
-
Distt. administration seals cosmetics manufacturing unit, arrests owner31 minutes ago
-
Veterinary Drug and Vaccine symposium 2024 kicks off in Beijing31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan terms US official’s alleged perception over its missile capabilities as unfounded31 minutes ago