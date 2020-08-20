More Chinese investment for CPEC pouring in: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said on Thursday that Balochistan was an important link of CPEC, where the Gwadar Port was the jewel of Crown. "CPEC in Balochistan is well underway and we begin to see early harvest as more Chinese investment pouring in," he added.

The governor expressed these views while addressing a webinar titled " The Economic development, public welfare through CPEC" organized by the Communist Party of the China.

Prominent among those who attended the webinar included Minister for International Department Communist Party of China Central Committee, Song Tao, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Senator Sherry Rehman. Leaders of different political parties also joined the live session.

" As Governor, I wish to reiterate the commitment of Balochistan to CPEC and desire to have more cooperation with local government of china like Jiangxi Province in the construction of CPEC," Yasinzai said.

He noted that the Belt and Road initiative of China was indeed a game changer which aimed to make community of a shared future for mankind.

"CPEC being the flagship project of this initiative gives the two countries a very big opportunity to develop and elevate the people to the greater heights of sustainable growth and economic prosperity," the governor remarked.

Reiterating government resolve to stand by the China, he said that there had been lot of smearing and blaming on China by some external forces regarding development of Xinjiang people, but we at Pakistan, stood firmly with China and CPEC.

The Chinese leadership have indeed paid special attention for the well being of the people of Xinjiang as their development have debunked the hypocrisy of the western double standard on human rights.

About Chinese response during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that though the year 2020 was tough and tiring, but China emerged as global champion of humanity by providing assistance to many countries including Pakistan.

" Pakistan was also one of first countries to stand by China during the epidemic," he added.

The governor extending his gratitude to the IDCPC said that " I am thankful to the IDCP for making this platform where all political parties get a chance to extend their views, suggestion and also reservations on the different aspects of the SINO Pak cooperation in terms of diplomatic and economic cooperation.

I believe that dialogue and discussion leads to the fruitful results and every stakeholder is happy to be taken on board."" I am always available for any sort of assistance to anyone including the Chinese leadership and the Pakistani leaders as our mutual cooperation and understanding can lead us to a prosperous future for our people," the governor added.