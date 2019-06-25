UrduPoint.com
More Convenient Rules Being Drafted For Spl Persons: Qasim Naveed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowermen of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that his department is drafting rules and regulations for special persons, keeping in mind that these proposed rules should be more convenient and beneficial for special persons and to protect their rights at all forums

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding drafting of the rules, here in his office on Tuesday, said a statement.

Director Social Welfare Sindh Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh and representatives of NGO NOWDPD Muhammad Umair and others also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the proposed rules were being drafted in collaboration with Sustainable Development Organizations and input of relevant stakeholders was also being sought.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that we are trying to provide more accessibility to special persons in order to enable them to lead an independent life with dignity and respect.

He said that through proposed rules, special persons would be given insurance coverage, better facilities of health and education including ramps and special washrooms in all public, private and commercial buildings.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar told that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed him to ensure all kinds of facilities to special persons so that they might beable to to live a comfortable and independent life.

