More corruption disclosures against Mubeen Saulat

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) More corruption allegations have been alleged against Inter-State Gas Systems Managing Director Mubeen Saulat, sources said on Monday.The alleged man has been worked for McDonald outlet in Saudi Arabia as an accountant and he remained associated with this private franchise for many years.

After his return to Pakistan, he joined a private company as an accountant. Besides, he has work in the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) as an accountant.However, he, during former President Asif Ali Zardari's tenure established good relations with former advisor petroleum Dr Asim and succeeded to secure position of ISGS chairmanship in 2011.

He is heading the company for the past nine years.The sources said that billions of rupees corruptions were committed during his nine years tenure as ISGS head. The National Accountability Bureau is investigating the corruption allegations against him.Mubeen Saulat is holding dual nationality as he is emigrant of Canada as well.

He has also made foreign visits on government expenses illegally.

It is said Saulat allegedly committed Rs460 billion corruptions along with Dr Asim. However, investigation against him was initiated he agreed to cooperate with the investigation agency as approver.Later, during the regime of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif he was alleged for committing mega corruption along with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG gas project.

However, as NAB initiated inquiry against him, he again offered cooperation and turned approver against Abbasi. He has also been recorded his four pages statement against the former prime minister as well, besides accepting his crime.Saulat has now established good terms with former petroleum minister Ghulam Sarwar and Nadeem Babar.When Saulat contacted for comment, he said whatever he has done media has nothing to do with it.

He also said no one can ask him such question and disconnect his phone. When ministry of petroleum was contacted no one responded on the matter. Prime Minister Imran Khan's media wing when contacted no one was available to comment on the issue.