More Deployments In IHK Can't Suppress Kashmiris' Struggle: Senator

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

More deployments in IHK can't suppress Kashmiris' struggle: senator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :President Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) Senator Sehar Kamran said on Sunday that even deployment of 28,000 additional paramilitary troops in held Kashmir by India could not suppress Kashmiris' struggle for freedom.

Talking to APP, she said that Kashmiris were already facing atrocities by 700,000 Indian troops in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

She said that indigenous struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination has been continuing for more than seven decades. "Indian troops are using every weapon to destroy the Kashmiris' spirit and trying to suppress their freedom struggle," she added.

Referring to a Human Rights report, Sehar Kamran said that Indian troops have launched cordon-and-search operations in various localities of south Kashmir, adding that entry and exit points of most of the areas in the Valley had been sealed by the troops.

To a question, the senator said that Kashmiris were indebted to Pakistan for its moral and diplomatic support, extended to their just cause of self-determination and freedom from foreign forces.

India is sending new contingent to the occupied Kashmir, less than a week after New Delhi moved 10,000 army soldiers to the territory. The additional troops, being deployed in occupied territory, consisted of 280 companies of paramilitary forces.

