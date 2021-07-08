UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Divisions, Districts To Be Formed In Balochistan: Saleem Khosa

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:16 PM

More divisions, districts to be formed in Balochistan: Saleem Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa Thursday said more divisions, districts and sub-divisions would be formed soon for wider interest of people of Balochistan, while no one would be allowed to occupy official lands

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa Thursday said more divisions, districts and sub-divisions would be formed soon for wider interest of people of Balochistan, while no one would be allowed to occupy official lands.

He shared these views while talking to a delegation of journalists. The minister said that the present government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani was working for the solution of people's problems and development works. Due to the successful policy of the present government, the unprecedented development work was done in the last three years.

He said the two districts and one division, announced for Balochistan in terms of size and population, would be proved useful.

The minister said the formation process of more divisional districts, sub-division and Tehsil has been completed, adding, the creation of more districts would be proved helpful for resolving public issues.

Responding to a question, he said the official lands was the property of the government and provincial regime would do its utmost efforts to strengthen it.

He said the strong instructions were also issued to the officials concerned to take stern action against those involved in occupying of the official lands illegally.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Government

Recent Stories

Delegation of Taliban Political Office Arrives in ..

3 minutes ago

NAB prefers resolving business community issues on ..

3 minutes ago

Nadal to make return at Washington

3 minutes ago

Russia sack Cherchesov after poor Euro 2020

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan transition at 'one of most complicated ..

8 minutes ago

Australia's Ashleigh Barty into first Wimbledon fi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.