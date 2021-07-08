More divisions, districts to be formed in Balochistan: Saleem Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa Thursday said more divisions, districts and sub-divisions would be formed soon for wider interest of people of Balochistan, while no one would be allowed to occupy official lands

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa Thursday said more divisions, districts and sub-divisions would be formed soon for wider interest of people of Balochistan, while no one would be allowed to occupy official lands.

He shared these views while talking to a delegation of journalists. The minister said that the present government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani was working for the solution of people's problems and development works. Due to the successful policy of the present government, the unprecedented development work was done in the last three years.

He said the two districts and one division, announced for Balochistan in terms of size and population, would be proved useful.

The minister said the formation process of more divisional districts, sub-division and Tehsil has been completed, adding, the creation of more districts would be proved helpful for resolving public issues.

Responding to a question, he said the official lands was the property of the government and provincial regime would do its utmost efforts to strengthen it.

He said the strong instructions were also issued to the officials concerned to take stern action against those involved in occupying of the official lands illegally.