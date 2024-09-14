More e-Khidmat centres to be set up: PA deputy speaker

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said on Saturday the scope of e-Khidmat centres would be expanded further from 14 districts in the province to provide various services under one roof for the public.

He visited the e-Khidmat centre in Bahawalpur and reviewed work at the different counters. He said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was actively working to provide relief to the public.

Channar inquired about the facilities available to the public at the centre.

In-charge of e-Khidmat Centre Bahawalpur Syed Ahad Gardezi briefed the deputy speaker about the facilities provided at the centre. The deputy speaker noted that delivering over 160 services under one roof through the e-Khidmat centre was a commendable initiative that needs to be expanded to all districts across the province. Meanwhile, Channar planted a tree at the lawns of e-Khidmat centre and prayed for the country's security and prosperity.