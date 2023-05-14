More efforts need for ending polio disease; Chief Secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli chaired the important meeting of the Polio Provincial Task Force here on Sunday and stressed the need for more efforts to wipe out polio disease.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Department of Health Administration and related institutions.

The concerned official briefed the authorities to the task force on the ongoing measures for the prevention of polio.

Chief Secretary said that we needed more efforts so that we could achieve 100 percent results in the eradication of polio.

He said that all parents should cooperate with polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to children so that they would keep their children safe from polio disease.