More facilities in view of winter at 'Dar ul Aman' directed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq Friday directed the official of 'Dar ul Aman' to ensure provision of warm clothes and other necessities to women in view of winter season.

During his visit to Dar ul Aman , he said that the purpose of setting up 'Dar ul Aman' by the government was to provide a home-like environment and a safe roof to needy and helpless women. It should be ensured that they were being provided with all kind of facilities there, he added.

He also directed that all the data related to women should be computerized at earliest.

On the occasion, the DC was also briefed about the working process of construction work. He directed that to complete building work as soon as possible to facilitate the resident women in better way.

The DC also directed the Social Welfare Department, Dar ul Aman and other institutions to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs) of Coronavirus.