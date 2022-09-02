More facilities to be provided at PIC : secretary health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government is trying to provide more facilities to patients in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

This was informed by Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch during his visit to the PIC here on Friday and he reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients.

The secretary said the PIC was trying to provide the best treatment facilities to patients, adding that every month, thousands of patients were provided free treatment.

He assured that the number of beds would also be increased and an expansion of the PICwas important.