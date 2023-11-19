More fine imposed against marriage halls in Bwp

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The district management has imposed more fines against marriage halls in Bahawalpur for violating rules.

According to an official press release issued here, earlier, the assistant commissioners and magistrates conducted raids at marriage halls and imposed a fine worth Rs 520,000 against 12 marriage halls for violating rules.

“Now, Rs 50,000 more fine has been imposed against another three marriage halls for violation of rules,” it said.

Following the directions of the Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, the district management of Bahawalpur has made the owners and management of marriage halls bound to serve one dish instead of several dishes, besides closing the marriage hall by 10 p.m.