More floodwater from India likely to enter Chenab, Ravi rivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) More floodwater from India is likely to enter the Chenab and Ravi rivers on Friday evening, prompting authorities to issue a fresh flood alert.

The development is expected to cause a high-level flood at Head Trimmu barrage.

Severe flooding in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej has already devastated several districts including Lahore, Kasur, Jhang, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, and Bahawalnagar. Suburban areas of Lahore have also been submerged by the Ravi’s floodwater, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of houses and damaging millions of acres of farmland.

In the Punjab capital, the river Ravi has created a dangerous situation as multiple settlements along its banks remain under water. Despite a slight decline, high-level flooding persists at Shahdara where the flow stands at 211,330 cusecs.

In Lahore, floodwater has entered Badami Bagh, Shafiqabad, Amin Park, Afghan Colony, Manzoor Garden, Barkat Colony, Mohlanwal, Aziz Colony, and Chohang. A private housing society in Chohang has also been inundated, with residents directed to relocate to safer areas.

Rescue 1122 told APP it is on high alert and conducting relief operations in flood-hit localities. So far, 72 people from Farrukhabad, 40 from Manga Mandi, 15 from Park View, seven from a theme park, six from other societies, four from Nano Dogar, and one from Shafiqabad have been rescued.

According to official sources, more than 1,692 villages have been inundated across the province, displacing around 460,000 people. Crops and infrastructure have been badly damaged, while hundreds of bridges and roads remain cut off.

In addition to the hardest-hit districts, Narowal, Kasur, Jhang, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, and Bahawalnagar are also facing severe flood impacts. Authorities have further reported a critical situation at Head Panjnad expected on September 2.

The Punjab government has issued flood alerts across the province, placing all district administrations and rescue agencies on high alert. PDMA teams and military troops are engaged in relief efforts, providing food, drinking water, and medical assistance to the affected population.