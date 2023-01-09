More flour sales points set up in district: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto said on Monday that the district administration has set up more flour sale points in the district to ensure the availability of flour to citizens.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said the food department has also increased the wheat quota of flour mills and the supply of wheat has also been sped up.

He said there was no shortage of flour in the district and urged citizens to visit flour sale points to purchase flour.

He said the purchasing of flour has been increased due to the rate difference in government and private flour.

The DC said extra sales points and stalls have been set up at different roads and main points of the district.

He said a comprehensive crackdown was being launched across the district against profiteers and the shopkeepers involved in the black marketing of flour and strict action was being taken against them without any discrimination.