UrduPoint.com

More Flour Sales Points Set Up In District: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 06:46 PM

More flour sales points set up in district: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto said on Monday that the district administration has set up more flour sale points in the district to ensure the availability of flour to citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto said on Monday that the district administration has set up more flour sale points in the district to ensure the availability of flour to citizens.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said the food department has also increased the wheat quota of flour mills and the supply of wheat has also been sped up.

He said there was no shortage of flour in the district and urged citizens to visit flour sale points to purchase flour.

He said the purchasing of flour has been increased due to the rate difference in government and private flour.

The DC said extra sales points and stalls have been set up at different roads and main points of the district.

He said a comprehensive crackdown was being launched across the district against profiteers and the shopkeepers involved in the black marketing of flour and strict action was being taken against them without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Sale Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human F ..

Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human Fraternity judging committee

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Ministerial De ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Ministerial Development Council

17 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitat ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitates Qin Gang on appointment as ..

1 minute ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing of ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing of appeals against acquittal of ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo ..

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo approves Health Cards for fis ..

2 minutes ago
 Poland Declares Sputnik Correspondent Bezeka Unwan ..

Poland Declares Sputnik Correspondent Bezeka Unwanted

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.