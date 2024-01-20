More Fog Forecast For Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office on Saturday has forecast dense fog and very cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 13 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
Fog and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.
