More Funds Needed For Completion Of Jauria Hospital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:23 PM

More funds needed for completion of Jauria Hospital

A 60-bed hospital being set up at Jaurria near Chakri at the cost of Rs 499.7 million required immediate funding for smooth execution of the project to help ailing segments of the society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A 60-bed hospital being set up at Jaurria near Chakri at the cost of Rs 499.7 million required immediate funding for smooth execution of the project to help ailing segments of the society.

Incharge of Development and planning District Health Authority Zohaib Mazhar told APP, that over 14 per cent construction work of the hospital has been completed despite financial constraints.

He informed that the Punjab government has so far spent Rs 50 million for the construction of the hospital, adding an amount of around Rs 450 million would be required to complete it in time.

"A sum of Rs 352.44 million will be spent on the construction whereas the rest of Rs 147.29 million will be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery," he added. The Incharge informed that modern healthcare facilities including ventilators, Ultrasound digital beamformer, Dental unit, Anesthesia machine with cardiac monitor and others will be made available at the Jaurria hospital.

Zohaib said that the Health Authority had acquired 60-Kanal for setting up the hospital owned by the Punjab government while it would be completed till August 14, 2022, as per agreement with the firm./395

